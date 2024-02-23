© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member and you could win a trip to Barbados!

As Russian troops advance, Kharkiv residents are determined to stay in the city

By Joanna Kakissis
Published February 23, 2024 at 5:09 AM EST

Two years since Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian border city of Kharkiv prepares for a long war by building entire school systems underground.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.