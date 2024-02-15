© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local independent journalism by becoming a sustaining member today.

Canvassers in Philadelphia reach out to residents to warn about overdose rates

WHYY | By Nicole Leonard
Published February 15, 2024 at 5:15 AM EST

City workers in Philadelphia are canvassing neighborhoods with high rates of drug overdose deaths — and handing out overdose reversal medication.

Copyright 2024 WHYY
Tags
NPR National News
Nicole Leonard
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.