© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local independent journalism by becoming a sustaining member today.

Groups ban together to save native grasslands in the high plains

By Calen Moore
Published February 14, 2024 at 5:12 AM EST

Conservation groups, ranchers and big beef buyers have joined together to try to save millions of acres of native grasses in the central part of the country.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Calen Moore
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.