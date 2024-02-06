© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local independent journalism by becoming a sustaining member today.

Country music singer-songwriter Toby Keith dies at 62

Published February 6, 2024 at 6:32 AM EST

Keith died on Monday, according to his publicist. His hits included "Red Solo Cup," "How Do You Like Me Now?!" and "Beer For My Horses" — a duet with Willie Nelson.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.