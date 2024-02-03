© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local independent journalism by becoming a sustaining member today.

A year after the Ohio train derailment, experts still worry about toxins it released

By Reid Frazier
Published February 3, 2024 at 8:59 AM EST

A year after the fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, experts and others are still concerned about toxins and their aftereffects.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Reid Frazier
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.