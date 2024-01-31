© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Keene Ice and Snow Fest, 'In the Whale' and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published January 31, 2024 at 2:52 PM EST
A group of ice climbers scaling a snow-covered wall.
Johanna Sorrell Photography
/
Mount Washington Ice Fest
The 2024 Mount Washington Ice Fest returns to North Conway this weekend.

Get your dancing shoes on for a Barn Dance at The Loading Dock in Littleton and Swing Dance Night with the NH Jazz Orchestra in Concord.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

An ice sculpture of a dragon at the Keene Ice and Snow Festival.
Keene Ice and Snow Festival
/
Courtesy
Keene's annual Ice and Snow Festival is on Saturday.

  • “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” - The Quote-A-Long Version through Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7:15 p.m. at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • “Constellations” from Thursday, Feb. 1 through Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre’s Studio Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • 2024 Mount Washington Valley Ice Fest from Friday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 4 in North Conway. More info.
  • Keene Ice & Snow Festival on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Keene. More info.
  • “In the Whale” with filmmaker David Abel on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Swing Dance Night on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. More info.
    • See also: Barn Dance at The Loading Dock in Littleton
  • Meklit on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. at the Rollins Chapel on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Elinor WIllliams Hooker Tea Talk Series: “A New Deal for A Great Society” weekly, on Sundays at 2 p.m. from Feb. 1 through Feb. 25 at the Portsmouth Public Library and online. More info.
  • Mt. Washington Snowcoach seasonal, through March at the Mount Washington Auto Road in Gorham. More info.
