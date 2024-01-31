10 things to do in NH this weekend: Keene Ice and Snow Fest, 'In the Whale' and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Keene Ice and Snow Festival / Courtesy Keene's annual Ice and Snow Festival is on Saturday.

“Monty Python and the Holy Grail” - The Quote-A-Long Version through Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7:15 p.m. at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.

“Constellations” from Thursday, Feb. 1 through Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre’s Studio Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.

2024 Mount Washington Valley Ice Fest from Friday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 4 in North Conway. More info.

LGBTQ+ Community Hike on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at Beech Hill in Dublin. More info.

on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at Beech Hill in Dublin. More info.

Keene Ice & Snow Festival on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Keene. More info.

“In the Whale” with filmmaker David Abel on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

Swing Dance Night on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. More info.

on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. More info.

Meklit on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. at the Rollins Chapel on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

Elinor WIllliams Hooker Tea Talk Series: “A New Deal for A Great Society” weekly, on Sundays at 2 p.m. from Feb. 1 through Feb. 25 at the Portsmouth Public Library and online. More info.