Growing divide between Biden and many Black clergy members over the war in Gaza
Is the war in Gaza — and the U.S.' unwavering support for Israel — becoming a wedge between Black voters and President Biden in the 2024 election?
Copyright 2024 NPR
Is the war in Gaza — and the U.S.' unwavering support for Israel — becoming a wedge between Black voters and President Biden in the 2024 election?
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.