© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become an NHPR sustaining member today!

Secretary Blinken's agenda as he travels Africa

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published January 23, 2024 at 5:04 PM EST

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Africa on his fourth tour of the region. The Unites States is looking to emphasize the positive, not the elephant in the room — China.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.