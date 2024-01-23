Secretary Blinken's agenda as he travels Africa
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Africa on his fourth tour of the region. The Unites States is looking to emphasize the positive, not the elephant in the room — China.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Africa on his fourth tour of the region. The Unites States is looking to emphasize the positive, not the elephant in the room — China.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.