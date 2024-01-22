Biden isn't on the ballot in New Hampshire. Some Democrats will write his name in
President Biden shunned New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary. But state Democratic leaders have championed a write-in campaign, anyway.
Copyright 2024 NPR
President Biden shunned New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary. But state Democratic leaders have championed a write-in campaign, anyway.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.