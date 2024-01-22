© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become an NHPR sustaining member today!

A Palestinian-American family find itself amid a spike of violence in the West Bank

By Aya Batrawy
Published January 22, 2024 at 7:18 AM EST

A Palestinian-American teenager was killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank. Israeli authorities are investigating the circumstances.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batrawy is an NPR International Correspondent. She leads NPR's Gulf bureau in Dubai.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.