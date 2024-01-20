© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

The latest in Trump's trials

By Domenico Montanaro
Published January 20, 2024 at 5:09 PM EST

Former President Trump scored a big win in the Iowa caucuses, as one of his co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case has made serious allegations about Fulton County DA Fani Wilis.

