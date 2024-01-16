Presidential hopefuls pivot their efforts to New Hampshire
Donald Trump won the Iowa Caucus on his road to another White House term, but the primary season is far from over. Now, candidates and campaigns head to New Hampshire.
Copyright 2024 NPR
