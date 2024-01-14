© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading
Become an NHPR sustaining member today!

'Not the End of the World' author on tackling climate change

publishedDateHeading January 14, 2024 at 5:36 PM EST

NPR's Andrew Limbong interviews Hannah Ritchie, author of the book, Not the End of the World, about how we can address climate change and create a sustainable world.

Copyright 2024 NPR
tagsHeading
NHPR Books

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.