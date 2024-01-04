Hundreds of Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war have been exchanged
Ukrainian prisoners, both military and civilian, were exchanged for Russian prisoners of war, as Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Ukrainian prisoners, both military and civilian, were exchanged for Russian prisoners of war, as Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.