© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become an NHPR sustaining member today!

The race to replace McCarthy in California

By Joshua Yeager
Published January 2, 2024 at 4:13 PM EST

Kevin McCarthy isn't in Congress anymore, but that doesn't mean his influence isn't still being felt back home in Bakersfield where the race to replace him has become chaotic.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Joshua Yeager

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.