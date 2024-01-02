Morning news brief
Israel's Supreme Court rejects right-wing changes to the judiciary. State legislatures' agendas are packed this year. Tampa's new water filtration system is expected to help remove forever chemicals.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Israel's Supreme Court rejects right-wing changes to the judiciary. State legislatures' agendas are packed this year. Tampa's new water filtration system is expected to help remove forever chemicals.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.