© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make an impact on NHPR and NH Food Bank this holiday season!

The Detroit Pistons' long nightmare is finally over

Published January 1, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST

The Detroit Pistons set the NBA record for the most consecutive losses in a single season: 28. The string ended over the weekend when the Pistons beat the Toronto Raptors.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.