© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make an impact on NHPR and NH Food Bank this holiday season!

Challenging Trump on the ballot

Published December 30, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST

NPR's Adrian Ma speaks with law professor Harry Litman about former President Donald Trump being removed from Maine's primary ballot and the prospect of the Supreme Court weighing in on the issue.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.