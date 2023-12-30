Challenging Trump on the ballot
NPR's Adrian Ma speaks with law professor Harry Litman about former President Donald Trump being removed from Maine's primary ballot and the prospect of the Supreme Court weighing in on the issue.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Adrian Ma speaks with law professor Harry Litman about former President Donald Trump being removed from Maine's primary ballot and the prospect of the Supreme Court weighing in on the issue.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.