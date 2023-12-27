© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make an impact on NHPR and NH Food Bank this holiday season!

Michigan Supreme Court says Trump can remain on state's primary ballot

By NPR Washington Desk
Published December 27, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST
The Michigan Supreme Court says former President Trump can remain on the state's primary ballot.
Brandon Bell
/
Getty Images
The Michigan Supreme Court says former President Trump can remain on the state's primary ballot.

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Donald Trump can remain on the state's primary ballot, granting the former president a legal victoryin a state that's likely to be pivotal in the presidential race.

The court upheld a lower court's decision that Trump could appear on the ballot despite his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump's critics argue that the former president's actions after the last presidential contest make him ineligible to hold elected office based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was designed to bar former Confederate leaders from holding office after the Civil War.

The court's ruling comes after a historic decisionfrom Colorado's highest court that ruled that Trump was ineligible to appear on the state's primary ballot because he engaged in an insurrection. Trump is expected to appeal that ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Latest from NPR
NPR Washington Desk

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.