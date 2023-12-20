Morning news brief
Colorado Supreme Court says Trump ineligible to become president again after engaging in insurrection. The latest on the Israel-Hamas war. Millions of Congolese head to polls to elect new president.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Colorado Supreme Court says Trump ineligible to become president again after engaging in insurrection. The latest on the Israel-Hamas war. Millions of Congolese head to polls to elect new president.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.