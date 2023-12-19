Spielberg's 1991 movie 'Hook' was nearly a musical. Now its score has been released
Steven Spielberg's 1991 movie "Hook" was nearly a musical. Now the never-heard score with tunes by John Williams has been recorded and released.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Steven Spielberg's 1991 movie "Hook" was nearly a musical. Now the never-heard score with tunes by John Williams has been recorded and released.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.