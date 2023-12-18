© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

What are your secrets to thriving as you age? We want to hear from you

Published December 18, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST
NPR is reporting on the latest science of longevity and all the ways people strive to live healthy, engaged lives as they age. And we'd like to hear from you.

No matter your age, it's never too soon — or too late — to set yourself up for a long, healthy and purposeful life. So tell us: What works for you? What habits and lifestyle hacks have you adopted that you'd recommend to others?

And if you're still figuring this out, no worries — we are too! Tell us what concerns you most about aging and what information are you looking for. Our reporters will investigate and bring you answers.

Share your stories, questions and advice with us in the form below, and we may include your answers in forthcoming stories, or reach out to ask you more. Thank you!

Note: Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

