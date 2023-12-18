© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a year-end gift to NHPR!

Shipping is under attack in the Red Sea

By A Martínez
Published December 18, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST

Houthi rebels have been attacking ships sailing to and from the Suez Canal. NPR's A Martinez speaks to Martin Kröger of the German Shipowners' Association about threats to Red Sea shipping.

Copyright 2023 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.