A look back at Putin's year

By Charles Maynes
Published December 18, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST

2023 began on a tough note for Russian President Putin, with his war in Ukraine stagnating and criticism from the head of the Wagner group. Now, that man is dead and Ukraine may be running out of aid.

Charles Maynes
