Iowa caucuses roundtable
With less than a month to the Iowa caucuses, NPR's Scott Detrow speaks to Iowa Public Radio's Clay Masters and pollster J. Ann Selzer about the state of the Republican presidential nominating contest.
Copyright 2023 NPR
