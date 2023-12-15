Procession Friday to honor Pittsfield native who died on Air Force training mission

The remains of Jacob Galliher, a U.S. Air Force staff sergeant who grew up in Pittsfield, will return to western Massachusetts on Friday.

Galliher was among eight service members who died last month when an Osprey aircraft crashed during a training mission off southwestern Japan. The crash led the U.S. military to ground its fleet of Ospreys while the investigation into the accident continues.

Galliher, known as "Jake," graduated from Taconic High School in 2017. His family

released a statement after officials confirmed his death.

"Jacob was an incredible son, brother, husband, father and friend to so many. His short life touched and made better the lives of hundreds, if not thousands in Pittsfield, in this region and everywhere he served," the family said. "[W]e are mourning and ask for privacy and prayers for his wife, his two amazing children and all of us while we grieve and prepare for his return home.”

Galliher served in the 43rd Intelligence Squadron. The Air Force described Galliher as an "airborne linguist" specializing in Chinese-Mandarin.

An Air Force major who served with him described Galliher as a beloved husband, father, son, brother and "model Airman."

“With a ready smile, Jake brought the unit together on and off-duty through humor and an inexhaustible supply of energy, whether it was on the aircraft, in the gym, or on the slopes with the team," Maj. Gilbert Summers said in a statement.

Galliher's remains are expected to arrive at Westover Air Reserve Base around 3 p.m. Friday.

Members of the Pittsfield police and fire departments, state police, Berkshire County sheriff's office and others will escort his remains in a procession on the Massachusetts Turnpike. It will continue to Lee, Lenox and then Pittsfield — past Taconic High.

Members of the public are invited to pay their respects during the procession in Lee and Pittsfield.

Galliher's wake is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Tuesday and funeral at 11 a.m. Wednesday — both at St. Agnes Catholic Community in Dalton.

