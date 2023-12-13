E3, once the 'Super Bowl of video games,' has been canceled for good
After two decades, an event once called "the Super Bowl of video games," has been canceled. And this time, the Electronic Entertainment Expo is gone for good.
Copyright 2023 NPR
After two decades, an event once called "the Super Bowl of video games," has been canceled. And this time, the Electronic Entertainment Expo is gone for good.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.