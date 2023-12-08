© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

From rizz to Liz to penguins going zzzz — it's the weekly news quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published December 8, 2023 at 5:01 AM EST
From left: rizz, Liz, zzzzz
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Bill Pugliano/Getty Images, Eitan Abramovich/AFP via Getty Images
From left: rizz, Liz, zzzzz

'Tis the season to use the most-hated phrase in seasonal journalism, "'Tis the season"!

'Tis also the season for end-of-year lists and honors, which means today's quiz practically wrote itself. Thanks, Wikipedia, Oxford, Pantone and Time!

This week also saw some George Santos antics, an atmospheric river, the anniversary of a childhood-scarring film, and some notable retirements. And bird news, of course.

Holly J. Morris
