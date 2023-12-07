This new council member's vote for himself won him the election
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Ryan Roth, newly-elected city council member for Rainier, Wash., about winning his seat by one vote — a vote he cast himself.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Ryan Roth, newly-elected city council member for Rainier, Wash., about winning his seat by one vote — a vote he cast himself.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.