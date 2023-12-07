Israel demands U.N. investigate charges of sexual violence by Hamas fighters
Israel wants the United Nations and international community to do more about its evidence of sexual violence by militants in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Israel wants the United Nations and international community to do more about its evidence of sexual violence by militants in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.