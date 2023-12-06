Senior official from President Biden's campaign weighs in on possible Trump rematch
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Quentin Fulks from the Biden Campaign about campaign strategy ahead of the Republican debate in Alabama.
Copyright 2023 NPR
