© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
I want to be a sustaining member and have my gift MATCHED $1:$1.

Why does Chris Judge start each day by hunting for human or animal-shaped clouds?

Published December 5, 2023 at 5:03 AM EST

Dublin artist Chris Judge has been drawing faces on pictures of clouds since the early days of the pandemic. He named the project "A Daily Cloud."

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.