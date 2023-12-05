© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
I want to be a sustaining member and have my gift MATCHED $1:$1.

For children living with war, every day threats lead to trauma

Published December 5, 2023 at 5:03 AM EST

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Zlatina Kostova, a clinical psychologist at the University of Massachusetts, about the trauma children experience when living through war.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.