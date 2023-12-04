© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate to NHPR and get entered to win a snowblower and generator!

Oklahoma Public Schools aren't required to teach sex ed, so some churches are

By Jillian Taylor
Published December 4, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST

In Oklahoma, some kids get sex education through their church because the state doesn't require the subject to be taught in public schools.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Jillian Taylor

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.