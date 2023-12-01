© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate to NHPR before noon Saturday (12/2) and you could win a trip to Key West!

A violent arrest for marijuana possession shows how cops must adjust to hemp products

By Steve Harrison
Published December 1, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST

Police in North Carolina recently arrested people for smoking legal hemp products that smell just like marijuana, which is still illegal there.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Steve Harrison

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.