Soul and Funk singer Jean Knight has died at the age of 80

Published November 28, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST

The New Orleans native was best known for her 1971 hit single, "Mr. Big Stuff." The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for a Grammy in 1972.

