Soul and Funk singer Jean Knight has died at the age of 80
The New Orleans native was best known for her 1971 hit single, "Mr. Big Stuff." The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for a Grammy in 1972.
Copyright 2023 NPR
