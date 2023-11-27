Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will be honored at 3 memorial services this week
Three days of memorial events are planned in Georgia this week for former first Lady Rosalynn Carter who died on November 19 at the age of 96.
Copyright 2023 NPR
