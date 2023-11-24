Don't waste food: Here's how to use your Thanksgiving dinner leftovers
Anne-Marie Bonneau, author of the cookbook The Zero-Waste Chef, has ideas for Thanksgiving leftovers that go beyond turkey sandwiches and pie for breakfast.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Anne-Marie Bonneau, author of the cookbook The Zero-Waste Chef, has ideas for Thanksgiving leftovers that go beyond turkey sandwiches and pie for breakfast.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.