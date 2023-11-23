© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift and pay it forward with a gift of meals to the NH Food Bank.

Old magic society reveals some magicians' secrets to conjure new recruits

By Andrea Shea // WBUR
Published November 23, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST

It is said that magicians never reveal their tricks. Now a secret society is exposing what's hidden up their sleeves in an attempt to draw in new members.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Andrea Shea // WBUR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.