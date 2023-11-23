© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By A Martínez
Published November 23, 2023 at 5:17 AM EST

Israeli official says Friday is the soonest the deal with Hamas would take effect. Black Friday remains the busiest day for U.S. stores. Protests continue over a police training facility near Atlanta.

A Martínez
