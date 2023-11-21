How one reporter tells the story of Philippines President Duterte's drug war
Patricia Evangelista's new book, Some People Need Killing, chronicles her reporting during Philippines' president Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Patricia Evangelista's new book, Some People Need Killing, chronicles her reporting during Philippines' president Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.