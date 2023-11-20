How much would you pay for a good scotch whisky?
Someone just spent a record-setting $2.7 million for a bottle of Macallan at an auction. It was bottled in 1986 after 60 years of aging — it was a small batch for top customers.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Someone just spent a record-setting $2.7 million for a bottle of Macallan at an auction. It was bottled in 1986 after 60 years of aging — it was a small batch for top customers.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.