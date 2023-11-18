© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Chat GPT-maker Open AI fires founder Sam Altman

By Bobby Allyn
Published November 18, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST

ChatGPT-maker Open AI has pushed out its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was "not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors.

