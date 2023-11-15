Tensions among the Republicans in the House seem to be at a boiling point
There's been plenty of drama — some physical — as the Republican-led House of Representatives approved a plan to avert a government shutdown this week.
Copyright 2023 NPR
There's been plenty of drama — some physical — as the Republican-led House of Representatives approved a plan to avert a government shutdown this week.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.