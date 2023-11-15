After mass shooting, Lewiston High School's state soccer title is a salve
Just weeks after a mass shooting killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, the city is celebrating a state championship for the high school boys' soccer team.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Just weeks after a mass shooting killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, the city is celebrating a state championship for the high school boys' soccer team.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.