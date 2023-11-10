Snakes on a Plane? How about snakes on a pizza?
In Hong Kong, Pizza Hut teamed up with one of the city's oldest restaurants to offer a snake soup pizza. Some believe snake meat warms up the body so this is a seasonal item.
Copyright 2023 NPR
In Hong Kong, Pizza Hut teamed up with one of the city's oldest restaurants to offer a snake soup pizza. Some believe snake meat warms up the body so this is a seasonal item.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.