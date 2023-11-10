© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.

Snakes on a Plane? How about snakes on a pizza?

Published November 10, 2023 at 7:03 AM EST

In Hong Kong, Pizza Hut teamed up with one of the city's oldest restaurants to offer a snake soup pizza. Some believe snake meat warms up the body so this is a seasonal item.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.