Israel gives civilians several hours a day to flee fighting in north Gaza
Tens of thousands of Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City on foot. Israel is giving civilians several hours a day to flee the fighting in northern Gaza.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Tens of thousands of Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City on foot. Israel is giving civilians several hours a day to flee the fighting in northern Gaza.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.