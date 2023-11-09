© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.

What the tentative SAG-AFTRA deal means for the entertainment industry

By Eric Deggans
Published November 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST

Word spread Wednesday that the strike by Hollywood actors would end after 118 days. Here's what the tentative deal means for the entertainment industry.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
See stories by Eric Deggans

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.