Listeners joined the 'Body Electric' study to move throughout the day. Did it work?
Manoush Zomordi of the special NPR series, "Body Electric," discusses the results of the study into screen time, movement and better health.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Manoush Zomordi of the special NPR series, "Body Electric," discusses the results of the study into screen time, movement and better health.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.