© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.

2023 Results: Key Ohio elections

By NPR Staff
Published November 7, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion rights advocates have been on a winning streak as they take the issue directly to voters through ballot measures. Ohio is the only state directly voting on abortion this cycle.

National groups are pouring money into a state they view as a critical test ahead of the 2024 election.

Also before voters is a question of whether to legalize marijuana in the state.

Find the results below.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.